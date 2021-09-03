About 34% homeseekers looking to buy properties priced between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 2.5 crore: Consumer Survey

Housing & Urban Development Corporation | Life Insurance Corporation of India increased stake in the company to 5.22 percent from 1.53 percent via offer for sale, on July 27.

COVID-19 has altered homebuyers' preferences, with the second wave being a significant change catalyst. Over 34% respondent home seekers in a survey said they focused on properties priced between Rs 90 lakh to Rs 2.5 crore. While 35% favoured properties priced between Rs 45-90 lakh, just 27% respondents voted in favour of affordable housing (priced less than Rs 45 lakh), per a report titled CII-Anarock Consumer Sentiment Survey released on September 3.

In the previous H2 2020 survey, approximately 36% respondent property seekers eyed budget housing.

The survey, conducted between January and June 2021, polled 4,965 participants responding via various digital platforms.

While attractive pricing continues to rule the roost of must-haves, established developer credibility is the second-highest priority for 77% of the surveyed buyers. Project design and location also feature prominently on the wish list.

“The budget range which this survey identifies as the hottest seller is a surprise, but it makes sense if we consider that it is precisely this segment of buyers who are least financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Online home sales are gaining traction, with close to 60% of the entire property buying process now being conducted online - against 39% in the pre-pandemic period,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, CII Real Estate Knowledge Session and chairman, Anarock Group said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"From property search to documentation and legal advice to down payments, homebuyers are leveraging the new tidal wave of digital technology driving the Indian housing sector," says Puri.

"Only developers with sufficient online presence will remain relevant going forward. Also, social media are among the most effective property marketing platforms at this stage.”

Approximately 41% participating property seekers are considering second homes for self-use, of which 53% prefer mountainous regions. Amid the sustained work-from-home and e-schooling realities, over 65% respondents currently working remotely now prefer larger homes, and approx. 68% aim to relocate to peripheral or suburban areas to buy them.

NRI participants in the survey primarily prefer luxury properties priced between Rs 1.5-2.5 crore. Among the metros, Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai are the hottest NRI picks, while Chandigarh, Kochi, and Surat top their Tier 2 and 3 cities list.