About 1,400 real estate developers in Maharashtra comply with project details after 19,000 MahaRERA notices

About 1,400 real estate projects in Maharashtra have declared project status about completion or deadline extension in the last two months after the state Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) issued 19,000 notices over non-compliance.

MahaRERA officials said the compliance ratio has jumped significantly as in January 2023, developers of 700 real estate projects declared they had completed their projects, from the monthly average of 125-150 in the previous months.

In the case of project completion deadlines, over 700 projects sought extension between December and January 2023 compared to a monthly average of 120.

Under the RERA Act, developers are required to submit project status, the financial position of the project, booking numbers, annual reports and other details.

Mehul R Thakkar