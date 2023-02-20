 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

About 1,400 real estate developers in Maharashtra comply with project details after 19,000 MahaRERA notices

Mehul R Thakkar
Feb 20, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Around 75 to 80 percent of ongoing registered projects in Maharashtra do not regularly upload the statutory quarterly progress reports on the project status and finances.

Representational image.

About 1,400 real estate projects in Maharashtra have declared project status about completion or deadline extension in the last two months after the state Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) issued 19,000 notices over non-compliance.

MahaRERA officials said the compliance ratio has jumped significantly as in January 2023, developers of 700 real estate projects declared they had completed their projects, from the monthly average of 125-150 in the previous months.

In the case of project completion deadlines, over 700 projects sought extension between December and January 2023 compared to a monthly average of 120.

Under the RERA Act, developers are required to submit project status, the financial position of the project, booking numbers, annual reports and other details.

Also read: MC Explains | The difference between RERA-registered, 'approved' and compliant projects