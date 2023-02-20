About 1,400 real estate developers in Maharashtra comply with project details after 19,000 MahaRERA notices

Representational image.

About 1,400 real estate projects in Maharashtra have declared project status about completion or deadline extension in the last two months after the state Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) issued 19,000 notices over non-compliance.

MahaRERA officials said the compliance ratio has jumped significantly as in January 2023, developers of 700 real estate projects declared they had completed their projects, from the monthly average of 125-150 in the previous months.

In the case of project completion deadlines, over 700 projects sought extension between December and January 2023 compared to a monthly average of 120.

Under the RERA Act, developers are required to submit project status, the financial position of the project, booking numbers, annual reports and other details.

Data bifurcation

According to figures provided by MahaRERA, about 139 developers had intimated to the regulator about project completion in August 2022, 169 in September, 134 in October, 116 in November and 138 in December. However, this figure went to 700 in January 2023.

In the case of project deadline extensions, in August 2023, 138 requests were received, 116 in September, 142 in October and 178 in November. However, in December the figure went up to 444 and 261 in January 2023.

A senior MahaRERA official said, "The problem is that despite there being compliance on the ground it is not reflected on the website. This technically means there is non-compliance and owing to this we have issued notices to more than 19,000 real estate projects expecting to get compliance completed."

75-80 percent of projects do not submit periodic project reports

On February 18, Moneycontrol reported MahaRERA's statement of around 75 to 80 percent of ongoing registered projects in Maharashtra not regularly uploading quarterly progress reports on the project status and finances. Owing to this, the complete data about a particular project was unavailable in the public domain on the MahaRERA website.

Sanjay Deshmukh, Nodal Officer for MahaRERA's lapsed project vertical, during a panel discussion on February 17, had said, "As per the RERA Act, a developer is supposed to submit quarterly and annual reports. However, for about 75-80 percent of the ongoing projects, quarterly reports were not uploaded. We have issued notices and developers have begun the compliance process."

According to MahaRERA data, over 21,500 projects are currently underway and close to 40,000 have been registered in the last six years.

Investigators to start site visits today

Meanwhile, investigators appointed by the MahaRERA are starting project visits at 15 sites from February 20. The site visits will be held as MahaRERA suspects financial irregularities in many projects.

The MahaRERA has identified 300 such projects, and 15-16 projects will be visited initially. Last September, Moneycontrol reported that MahaRERA had prepared a list of 300 large projects, worth over Rs 500 crore each, where a significant amount had been spent but very little work had been completed.