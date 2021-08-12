Abhishek Bachchan sells luxury apartment in Mumbai for Rs 45.75 crore

Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

Actor Abhishek Bachchan sold an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 45.75 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed, the latest in a posse of celebrities and businessmen who are making the most of an uptick in the real estate market.

The housing unit, spread across 7,527 sq ft, is located on the 37th floor of the Oberoi 360 West project in Worli, the documents showed. The sale document was registered on August 10, 2021.

The apartment that comes with four car parking was sold to a man named Anurag Goyal who paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.28 crore.

Bachchan, who has starred in films such as Refugee, Zameen and Dhoom, among others, bought the apartment in 2014 for Rs 41.14 crore.

There was no response to emails sent to the actor or the developer.

Three Sixty West by Oberoi Realty is an under-construction project containing 4BHK and 5BHK units. It comprises two towers. One will house The Ritz-Carlton Hotel and the other will have luxury residences managed by the global hospitality chain.

It is expected to receive an occupancy certificate soon, according to local brokers.

The sea-view project presumably gets its name because its height is 360 meters. All apartments face the west.

“The development is a true marvel of design; the towers are carefully angled so that each home benefits from stunning sea views while impeccable planning ensures that Residents enjoy utmost discretion and privacy,” per information available on the Oberoi Realty website.

In May this year, Abhishek’s father, actor Amitabh Bachchan, bought a 5,184 sq ft property in Mumbai worth Rs 31 crore in a project Atlantis by a Tier-2 builder, Crystal Group, according to registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

Bachchan Senior bought the property in December 2020 but registered it only in April 2021. He paid a stamp duty of Rs 62 lakh, which is 2 percent of Rs 31 crore, taking advantage of Maharashtra government’s stamp duty waiver of 2 percent until March 31, 2021.

A luxury unit in the Oberoi 360 West project was last year bought for Rs 52.5 crore by Abhay Ventures Private Ltd from Oasis Realty. The size of the unit is 699.56 sq m. This was registered on December 30, 2020, taking advantage of the stamp duty waiver scheme.

Another property in the same project was bought for Rs 62.75 crore by Abhay Ventures Private Ltd from Oasis Realty and registered on December 30, 2020.

A third unit located on the 41st floor was bought from Oasis Realty by Shailesh Kumar Popatlal Lukhi and Nandesh Popatbhai Lukhi for Rs 35 crore. This deal was also registered on December 30, 2020.

Two luxury flats on the 34th and 35th floor of Oberoi West project in Worli were bought by Harpreet Singh Minhas of Harman Finochem Limited for Rs 83.16 crore. The seller was Oasis Realty, according to data shared by Zapkey.com. The deal was closed on December 26, 2020.