172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|real-estate|aavas-financiers-gets-board-approval-to-raise-rs-100-crore-via-bonds-5995801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Aavas Financiers gets board approval to raise Rs 100 crore via bonds

Promoted by Kedaara Capital and Partners Group, Aavas is primarily engaged in the business of providing housing loan to customers belonging to low and middle-income segment in semi-urban and rural areas.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aavas Financiers on Tuesday said its board has approved plans to raise up to Rs 100 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. The executive committee of the board at their meeting held on October 20, 2020, approved the issuance of rated, secured, redeemable, listed, non-convertible debentures having a face value of Rs 10 lakh, aggregating up to Rs 100 crore, Aavas said in a regulatory filing.

Promoted by Kedaara Capital and Partners Group, Aavas is primarily engaged in the business of providing housing loan to customers belonging to low and middle-income segment in semi-urban and rural areas.

Shares of Aavas Financiers settled at Rs 1,480.85 apiece on BSE, down 0.44 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 09:56 pm

tags #Aavas Financiers #Bond News #Business #Market news #Real Estate

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.