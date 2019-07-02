AAAR Maharashtra rejects exemption plea for GST for sale of flat camouflaged as lease

The Maharashtra Appellate Authority of Advance Ruling (AAAR) has upheld the levy of Goods and Services Tax on real estate developers engaged in the development of land and construction of flats to be given on lease, saying that the transaction of sale of flats in the under construction building has been “projected” by the developer as a lease transaction of residential units.

It has clarified that the transaction between the developer and the lessee is taxable under GST and that it is composite supply of works contract in relation to construction of a complex, building which is intended to be handed over to the buyer and will attract tax at the rate of 18 percent.

It should be noted that the rental income from residential properties is not subject to GST.

The applicant, Nagpur Integrated Township Private Limited, had submitted that it was developing the property by constructing commercial and residential units and integrated facilities, and was transferring the property to the customer on a long-term lease basis on payment of the amount referred to as lease consideration.

The AAAR noted that customers would pay the developer 10 percent of the lease consideration as advance and balance in instalments slab-wise as the construction progressed. “The applicant has paid installments of completion of slabs and that this type of payment is made only when a person has entered into an agreement with a builder to purchase a flat in an ongoing project,” the Authority noted.

It observed that the entire consideration had been received by the applicant from the buyers before a the completion certificate issued by the competent authority which “generally does not happen in a lease transaction.”

The authority also noted that the there was not much difference between the lease price and the ready reckoner rates of the properties in that area and, therefore, concluded that “the transaction of sale of flats in a building under construction is being projected as a lease transaction of residential units by the applicant.”

The AAAR has observed that normally the flats given on lease are completed flats with occupancy certificates, and the general lease rent in the Mumbai market amounts to 2 percent to 3 percent of the property value per month. It, however, found that that the amount paid as the lease consideration without having possession of land was around 50 percent to 60 percent of the price of ready-to-move flats.

“Such payments are generally liable to tax under GST laws but in the subject case the applicant is showing such payments as towards lease amount paid under a lease agreement,” the Authority noted.

The authority also found that the customers of the developer have had to pay maintenance charges. In normal cases in the state of Maharashtra in all the lease transactions of residential flats, it is the flat owner who paid maintenance charges and not the lessee.

“In this case the authorities post investigation concluded that the developer had structured a sale transaction as lease transaction. The Authority looked into the actual ‘substance of the transaction’ by comparing the lease rentals and the overall price of the apartment and found that the cost was equivalent to the sale price of the property,” says Harpreet Singh, Partner, Indirect Tax, KPMG, adding the authority delved into the intention of the transaction rather than just the form or the structure of the transaction.

“In substance the transaction was that of sale as the value that was being charged to customers was equivalent to the sale price. The authorities have held that the developer was trying to disguise sale transaction as a lease transaction to avoid paying GST. In this case the Authority looked into the intention behind the transaction which was to sell the property while being fully aware of the fact that there was no GST charged on lease,” he said.