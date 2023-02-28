 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

A test of endurance for homebuyers in Nirmal Lifestyle's Mumbai projects

Mehul R Thakkar
Feb 28, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

A decade on, homebuyers who invested their life savings wait for delivery of what they hoped would be their dream homes.

Representative image of the stuck project site in Mumbai's Mulund. (Photo credit: Mehul R Thakkar)

Freddy Wilson, 35, a resident of Mumbai’s Mulund, says his father passed away last year after a cardiac arrest, having waited a painful decade for possession of a dream home that wasn’t to be.

Wilson’s father was among 763 buyers of apartments in three projects being constructed by Nirmal Lifestyle -- Nirmal Zircon, Nirmal Amethyst and Nirmal Turquoise. Not one apartment has been delivered yet.

Wilson’s family sold its one room-kitchen flat to book a two- Bedroom, Hall, Kitchen (BHK) apartment in Nirmal Zircon for Rs. 70 lakh in 2009, and had paid 97 percent of the purchase price when the father died.

“The booking was made thinking of extra space for the family members. But we lost him (the father) due to cardiac arrest last year as he was under immense stress,” Freddy Wilson said. “We were compelled to break into our other savings and purchase another one-BHK apartment due to non-delivery by the developer."