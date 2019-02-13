Present
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A look at Delhi Metro's newly-opened foot over bridge linking Airport Line to Pink Line

Take a look at the first pictures of the swanky new foot overbridge that will make it easier for travellers looking to explore Delhi's shopping markets

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Passengers travelling from Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport will now be able to take a short walk to the Pink Line connecting West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi via a newly opened foot overbridge (FOB).
Passengers travelling from Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport will now be able to take a short walk to the Pink Line connecting West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi via a newly opened foot overbridge (FOB).
The FOB connects platforms of the Durga Bai Deshmukh South Campus Metro station of Pink Line with the concourse level of Dhaula Kuan Airport line Metro Station.
The FOB connects platforms of the Durga Bai Deshmukh South Campus Metro station of Pink Line with the concourse level of Dhaula Kuan Airport line Metro Station.
Hitherto the Airport Line was only connected with Blue Line at Dwarka Sector 21 and New Delhi Railway Station.
Hitherto the Airport Line was only connected with Blue Line at Dwarka Sector 21 and New Delhi Railway Station.
The FOB is 6.1 metres wide and features 22 travellators. Benches have also been installed along the bridge.
The FOB is 6.1 metres wide and features 22 travellators. Benches have also been installed along the bridge.
It has a curved roof and aluminium louvre with glass railings. The FOB is also equipped with requisite safety and security features such as CCTV cameras, lighting and PA system. There is also space for display panels.
It has a curved roof and aluminium louvre with glass railings. The FOB is also equipped with requisite safety and security features such as CCTV cameras, lighting and PA system. There is also space for display panels.
The FOB is considered an engineering marvel as multiple 220KV and 33 KV high tension (HT) lines were present at all pier locations. Water pipelines of the Delhi Jal Board and high-pressure lines of GAIL were also present along the alignment and required constant monitoring.
The FOB is considered an engineering marvel as multiple 220KV and 33 KV high tension (HT) lines were present at all pier locations. Water pipelines of the Delhi Jal Board and high-pressure lines of GAIL were also present along the alignment and required constant monitoring.
Delhi Metro provides interchange facilities between two or more corridors at 25 different locations across the network.
Delhi Metro provides interchange facilities between two or more corridors at 25 different locations across the network.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 03:43 pm

tags #Delhi Metro #India #Indira Gandhi International airport #Real Estate #Slideshow

