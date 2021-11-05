A homebuyer not an investor despite owning multiple properties with same builder, is entitled to refund: NCDRC

In an important order, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has held that owning multiple properties with the same builder does not make a homebuyer an investor unless it is proved that he had bought the assets to earn profit as part of his commercial activities and that he is entitled to a refund like other consumers.

“It is not appropriate to classify such acquisition as a commercial activity merely on the basis of the number of houses purchased by a person, unless it is shown that he was engaged in the business of selling and purchasing of houses on a regular basis,” the consumer court said earlier this week.

In a case involving a homebuyer who had booked an apartment in Ireo’s Sky On project located on Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 60, Gurugram, the court has ruled that buyer who had purchased another property with the same builder does not cease to be a consumer.

It said that the builder would have to refund the entire principal amount of Rs 2.23 crore to the buyer along with compensation in the form of simple interest at the rate of 10.25 % per annum, which is stated to be the interest rate under RERA, in Haryana, in respect of the cases where refund is made to the flat buyer on account of delay on the part of the developer in offering possession of the house, from the date of each payment till the date of refund.

The court ordered that any compensation paid by the builder to the buyer towards delay in completion of the project as per the terms and conditions of the builder-buyer agreement shall be adjusted in the interest amount and the balance interest amount shall be paid to the buyer.

The builder should also pay an amount of Rs 25,000 as cost of litigation to the buyer, the NCDRC had ordered.

In the said matter, the homebuyer had made an initial payment of Rs 15 lakh and an allotment letter dated January 1, 2011 was issued in his favour. A Builder Buyer Agreement was executed on February 14, 2012 and the total consideration amount of the flat was Rs 2.39 crore. The buyer had paid a total amount of Rs 2.23 crore. The due date of delivery of possession was 42 months with grace period of six months from the date of approval of the building plan.

The flat was not delivered on time following which the buyer had filed the complaint before the NCDRC and prayed that the builder be directed to hand over the property along with delayed compensation containing all the facilities as promised under the Builder Buyer Agreement. Also, in case the builder failed to deliver possession of the flat, he should be directed to refund the principal amount of Rs 2.23 crore and be ordered to pay interest at the rate of 18% per annum.

The builder had contended that the buyer was not a consumer since he already had two residential addresses and that he was an investor in the Gurgaon property. The buyer had also invested in another project of the builder called Victory Valley, wherein he was allotted an apartment.

The builder had contended that the buyer had invested for commercial gains i.e. either by way of income of rent and / or re-sell at an appreciated value. The builder had contended that the flat had been purchased not for residential purposes but for commercial purpose. And therefore, since the buyer is not a consumer, the complaint should be dismissed.

In the rejoinder, the buyer had said that he was not the owner of the other properties and that those were owned by other members of his extended family and that he is a consumer within the meaning of Section 2 (1) (d) of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

The consumer court has held that despite the buyer owning two properties with the same builder, the fact remain that the buyer had booked an apartment with the builder and that the builder had failed to deliver the possession of the flat within the stipulated period and on account of this deficiency on the part of the builder, the buyer had filed the complaint.

The fact that the buyer had booked more than one flat with the builder does not take him out of the definition of consumer as defined under section 2 (1) (d) of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, the order said.

It held that a person who buys a good ceases to be a consumer, if that person indulges itself in commercial activities with regard to the goods. This means that if a buyer purchases and sells properties on a regular basis with the sole purpose of making a profit from their sale, then he ceases to be a consumer.

If however, a house is purchased by the buyer purely as an investment and he is not undertaking the trading of houses on a regular basis and in the normal course of the business profession or services in which he is engaged, it would be difficult to say that he had purchased houses for a commercial purpose.

The court has also held that the burden is upon the builder to prove that the buyer is indulging in commercial activities of sale and purchase of the flats and that he had booked the subject flat with the intention to sell it to earn profit as part of his commercial activities.

“It is, therefore, clear that burden is squarely upon the opposite party to prove the fact that complainant is indulging in the business of sale and purchase of the flats. There is no contention in the written version that the complainant is indulging in the business of sale / purchase of the properties. Since the opposite party has failed to discharge this burden, we hold that complainant is consumer within the meaning of Section 2 (1) (d) of the Act,” the consumer court has said.

“Finally, the consumer forum has put to rest the confusion around the fact that owning multiple houses/residential properties by homebuyers categorises them as an investor and that the said purchase is a commercial one. It is a huge relief that NCDRC has rejected such irrational defences being taken up by builders. A person can surely own multiple properties and utilise them as per the present needs of his family or put them to future use, without classifying him as an investor,” advocate Aditya Parolia of PSP Legal told Moneycontrol.