94% real estate agents clear second batch of MahaRERA competency exam

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) on August 14 said that 94 percent real estate agents in the state have cleared the second batch of competency exam mandated by it. According to data, 2,812 agents out of the total 3,010, who appeared in the second batch conducted on August 6, cleared the exams.

Earlier, in the first batch conducted in May, 405 real estate agents out of 423 cleared the examination. The assessment exam has been made mandatory by Maharashtra on the ground that real estate agents are an important bridge between homebuyers and developers.

There are around 39,000 MahaRERA-registered real estate agents in Maharashtra.

"Three women candidates from Mumbai secured 96 percent and out of the total 118 candidates in the above 60 years of age bracket, seven are women candidates and out of the overall 2,812 who passed the examination, 360 are women candidates," MahaRERA said in a statement.

The agents who appeared on August 6 were from different parts of Maharashtra like Mumbai, Pune, Pandharpur, Latur, Jalgaon, Dhule, Amravati, Akola, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Nashik, Sangli, Satara and Solapur, the statement added.

The examination are being taken on the basis of an order dated January 10, which made it mandatory for agents to undergo training and obtain the prescribed certificate of registration. About 39,000 agents will have to complete this training before September 1 and get the certificate, the MahaRERA order said.

Disclose transaction data

Further, in an order issued on February 13, the authority had directed real estate agents to make half-yearly progress reports public from the next financial year. In their progress reports, the agents will have to furnish information on projects where they have been designated by developers to handle sales, and other details including transactions in a particular real estate project.

The order had stated that the half-yearly progress reports would be made available for public viewing “to enable greater transparency and citizen empowerment”. Financial details relating to the fees levied by the real estate agent against transactions will, however, be excluded.

Every MahaRERA-registered agent would have to upload half-yearly progress reports on their respective web pages, the MahaRERA order had added.