91Springboard opens up co-working space in Pune spread over 32,000 sq ft

91Springboard, a co-working space provider, on August 30 said that it has opened its new facility in the IT capital of Maharashtra, Pune, specifically in the Baner micro market. The space is spread over 32,000 sq ft.

The facility that seats over 800 members is situated at Sadanand Business Centre in Baner, right on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, and just 10 minutes from Balewadi High Street, the company said in a statement.

“The Baner hub opening is a continuation of our focused and ambitious growth plans to provide state-of-the-art support to both our large enterprise clients and the vibrant startup community across the country,” said 91Springboard CEO Anshu Sarin.

The company established its first dedicated coworking space in Delhi in 2012, and has 27 hubs in eight cities, with fully loaded co-working spaces in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Pune and Goa.

