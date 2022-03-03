English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    80% of applications for registering new real estate projects from outside NCR: UPRERA

    So far the number of projects in the NCR and non-NCR districts had been almost equal

    Moneycontrol News
    LUCKNOW, INDIA - SEPTEMBER 5: Lucknow Metro near Alambagh area which was inaugurated by Central Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Transport Nagar Metro Depot on September 5, 2017 in Lucknow, India. The 8.5-km 'Priority Corridor' from Transport Nagar to Charbagh, which is part of the Phase-1 of the project, will be operational for the public from 6 am to 10 pm every day. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

    LUCKNOW, INDIA - SEPTEMBER 5: Lucknow Metro near Alambagh area which was inaugurated by Central Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Transport Nagar Metro Depot on September 5, 2017 in Lucknow, India. The 8.5-km 'Priority Corridor' from Transport Nagar to Charbagh, which is part of the Phase-1 of the project, will be operational for the public from 6 am to 10 pm every day. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)


    In another indication that demand for housing has increased in Tier 2 cities after the pandemic, registration data collated by UPRERA has shown that 80% of applications for registration of new projects were received from Lucknow-Barabanki, Kanpur and Agra-Mathura regions rather than NCR.


    The registration data of projects in UPRERA for the last four months showed that during this period, 83 applications for registration of new projects were received from the districts outside of NCR as compared to 33 applications from the districts of NCR. This means that 80 percent of all applications for registration of new projects are from outside of NCR, especially from Lucknow-Barabanki region, Kanpur region and Agra-Mathura region, it said in a statement.


    So far the number of projects in the NCR and non-NCR districts had been almost equal.


    During the four months prior to the first wave of COVID-19, i.e. in December 2019 and January, February and March 2020, a total of 68 applications were received for registration of new projects by UP RERA. There had been considerable fall in the number of applications for registration of the projects during the one- and-half years following the outbreak of the pandemic. The sector has started gaining momentum since August 2021 and now the pace appears to be better than even the pre-Covid days, it said.


    The number of applications for registration of new projects during the last four months, i.e. November 2021, December 2021, January, 2022 and February 2022 is as high as 116. The growing trend is more noticeable in the cities outside of NCR, it added.

    Close

    Related stories

    The current trend is also an indicator that the housing activities in the districts outside of NCR are showing more upward trend, which further reflects the increasing interest of the people in modern housing units, it said.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Real Estate #registration #RERA #tier-2 cities
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 07:55 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.