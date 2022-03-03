80% of applications for registering new real estate projects from outside NCR: UPRERA

LUCKNOW, INDIA - SEPTEMBER 5: Lucknow Metro near Alambagh area which was inaugurated by Central Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Transport Nagar Metro Depot on September 5, 2017 in Lucknow, India. The 8.5-km 'Priority Corridor' from Transport Nagar to Charbagh, which is part of the Phase-1 of the project, will be operational for the public from 6 am to 10 pm every day. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

In another indication that demand for housing has increased in Tier 2 cities after the pandemic, registration data collated by UPRERA has shown that 80% of applications for registration of new projects were received from Lucknow-Barabanki, Kanpur and Agra-Mathura regions rather than NCR.

The registration data of projects in UPRERA for the last four months showed that during this period, 83 applications for registration of new projects were received from the districts outside of NCR as compared to 33 applications from the districts of NCR. This means that 80 percent of all applications for registration of new projects are from outside of NCR, especially from Lucknow-Barabanki region, Kanpur region and Agra-Mathura region, it said in a statement.

So far the number of projects in the NCR and non-NCR districts had been almost equal.

During the four months prior to the first wave of COVID-19, i.e. in December 2019 and January, February and March 2020, a total of 68 applications were received for registration of new projects by UP RERA. There had been considerable fall in the number of applications for registration of the projects during the one- and-half years following the outbreak of the pandemic. The sector has started gaining momentum since August 2021 and now the pace appears to be better than even the pre-Covid days, it said.

The number of applications for registration of new projects during the last four months, i.e. November 2021, December 2021, January, 2022 and February 2022 is as high as 116. The growing trend is more noticeable in the cities outside of NCR, it added.

The current trend is also an indicator that the housing activities in the districts outside of NCR are showing more upward trend, which further reflects the increasing interest of the people in modern housing units, it said.