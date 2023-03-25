 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
8 things you should know about India's costliest residential deal in Mumbai

Mehul R Thakkar
Mar 25, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Malabar Palaces is being constructed on Walkeshwar Road in the Malabar Hill area, considered the most expensive residential area in the country.

According to local brokers, homebuyers in the Malabar Hill area of South Mumbai are generally High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) who can afford to purchase India's costliest homes in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per sq. ft. These HNIs include CEOs, CXOs and business tycoons. (Photo credit: Mehul R Thakkar)

In India’s costliest apartment purchase, Bajaj Auto Chairman Niraj Bajaj recently bought a sea-facing triplex from Macrotech Developers, formerly Lodha Developers, in South Mumbai’s tony Malabar Hill area for Rs 252.5 crore.

The 31-storey project is called Lodha Malabar Palaces By The Sea. The total area of the three apartments is 18,008 sq.ft. (carpet area 12,624 sq.ft.) and the triplex comes with eight car parking slots, documents shared by IndexTap.com showed.

The stamp duty paid for the deal was Rs 15.15 crore.

This values the property at over Rs 1.40 lakh per sq. ft. on the total area of 18,008 sq. ft.