79,126 homes sold across top 8 cities, 11.3 msf office space leased in Q4 22-23: Knight Frank

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST

The residential market remained resilient in the face of rising interest rates and prices, while the demand for commercial spaces were driven by the return-to-office transition, among others.

The Delhi-NCR market witnessed stable demand. Sales grew marginally by 2 percent YoY to 15,392 units. New launches grew by a more substantial 14,486 units, a 12 percent growth YoY.

The quarter January-March 2023 saw home sales touch 79,126 units despite the rise in interest rates and home prices. At 20,300 units, Mumbai clocked the highest sales, followed by Delhi-NCR at 15,392 units, Bengaluru at 13,390, and Pune at 10,368 units, a report by Knight Frank said on April 3.

As for commercial property, 11.3 million square feet (msf) of office space was leased during this time. Bengaluru led this segment with 3.5 msf of office space being leased in these three months, followed by NCR (2.6 msf), and Mumbai (2.2 msf). The three largest markets accounted for 73 percent of the area transacted and saw positive growth in year-on-year (YoY) terms, the report said.

Bengaluru was the most active market in this quarter and accounted for 31 percent of the total area transacted during the period. The IT-dominated markets of Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune saw sales and leases decline in YoY terms during the quarter.

New commercial completions added 4.6 msf in Q4 FY22-23. This was led by NCR,  which saw a fresh supply of 2 msf, followed by Bengaluru with 1.3 msf of new office spaces.