75 to 80 percent of ongoing real estate projects do not upload status reports: MahaRERA

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has said that around 75 to 80 percent of ongoing registered projects in Maharashtra do not regularly upload quarterly progress reports on the project status and finances. Owing to this, the complete data pertaining to a particular project was unavailable in the public domain on the MahaRERA website.

The above was shared by Sanjay Deshmukh, Nodal Officer for MahaRERA's lapsed project vertical, during a panel discussion on February 17 organised by the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), the apex body of real estate developers.

Deshmukh said that in the last two months MahaRERA had issued notices to developers regarding 19,000-plus real estate projects that do not comply with this requirement.

According to MahaRERA data, over 21,500 projects are underway currently and close to 40,000 have been registered in the last six years.

Mehul R Thakkar