App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

72 complaints received against builders in Delhi under real estate law: RTI reply

According to the Delhi Real Estate Regulatory Authority, out of 72 complaints, 24 have been resolved till last week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

As many as 72 complaints have been received against builders in Delhi under the central real estate law, according to an RTI reply.

According to the Delhi Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), out of 72 complaints, 24 have been resolved till last week.

Only 16 real estate projects have so far been registered under RERA in the national capital, it said.

Under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, all states are mandated to constitute their respective real estate regulator RERA which provides proper protection to home buyers.

"Seventy-two complaints have been received against builders in Delhi. Out of which, 24 have been resolved," Delhi RERA has said in reply to an RTI query.

Responding to a question about action against builders, the real estate regulator said that either the applicant get possession of the property or he may refund the amount.

In November last year, Delhi got a full-time real estate regulator under RERA with Lt Governor Anil Baijal appointing retired IAS officer Vijay S Madan to the post.

The act was enacted by Parliament and states were given powers to notify their respective rules and appoint regulatory authorities.
First Published on May 21, 2019 06:04 pm

tags #India #Real Estate #RTI

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Ajay Devgn fell asleep on the sets of his film, is Tabu to be blamed?

Exclusive: Avantika Malik’s mother Vandana reacts to her daughter an ...

Olympian Dutee Chand talks about her same-sex relationship and blackma ...

Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor and the Sun are twinning this summer

Anupam Kher slams Vivek Oberoi for his Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exit pol ...

Vivek Oberoi tweets apology, deletes tweet mocking Aishwarya Rai Bachc ...

Saaho new poster: Intense Prabhas looks like he is ready to kill!

Deepika Padukone can't get over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2019 r ...

Sairat director Nagraj Manjule steps into the shoes of Amitabh Bachcha ...

How a Dalit Leader From Bengal & Pakistani Minister Holds Key in Mamat ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Sportive Willey Takes World Cup Snub in Stride

ED Issues Gag Order, Warns Officials at Delhi Headquarters Against Tal ...

News18 Wrap: Cong-JD(S) Coalition Crisis, EVM Tampering Allegations & ...

WATCH | Will Need to Be Flexible As Per Conditions: Shastri

L&T m-cap to Touch Rs 3 Lakh Crore in Five Years: AM Naik

Ajay Devgn is Puzzled If Tabu Makes Him Fall Asleep in this '90s Throw ...

Telangana Town's 'Antim Yatra Aakhri Safar' Offers Last Rites for Poor ...

WATCH | Glad Kuldeep's Lean Period Came During IPL Rather Than World C ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Lok Sabha Election Results: BJP, Congress to hold key meetings with al ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 383 points lower, Nifty holds 11,700; Tata M ...

HDFC group surpasses Tatas in terms of market capitalisation, becomes ...

BSE Midcap index surged 70% under PM Modi. Check top election picks by ...

Nifty may move up by 500 points if BJP gets over 275 seats in Lok Sabh ...

In Kanyakumari, Christian fisherfolk suspect foul play in mass deletio ...

Post Avengers: Endgame, Marvel needs to sidestep superhero fatigue and ...

Three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda leaves behind a mourning paddock but ...

Cyclone Fani aftermath: How 50 teams of NDRF worked tirelessly to brin ...

Christchurch mosque attacks: New Zealand police charges shooter with t ...

Indices off record highs: Day after bull run, Sensex slumps 383 points ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

Mumbai coastal road project: Photographers document marine life, fishe ...

Honor 20-series launch LIVE updates: Huawei and Google's controversy c ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.