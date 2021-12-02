MARKET NEWS

6,936.6 hectares of land registered under DDA land pooling policy, says govt

The portal for participating in DDA's land pooling policy is open till December 24; no proposal to amend either the land policy or its regulations.

Moneycontrol News
Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons/A. Savin

As many as 6,936.6 hectares of land has been registered under the Land Pooling Policy of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) so far and the portal for participating in the policy for 104 villages is open till December 24, the government informed the Lok Sabha on December 2.

"The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has informed that the portal for participation in the Land Policy for 104 villages in Zone- L, N, K-I, P-I & P-II is open till 24.12.2021," Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said in a written reply in the Lower House.

A total of 6,649 applications have been received across various zones, with registered land spanning 6,936.6 hectares, he said.

The maximum number of applicants has been received in the N zone category -- 3,546, with a registered land area spanning 3,372.8 hectares; In L zone, 1,514 applications have been received and 2,000.4 hectares have been registered; in PII 1,408 applications have been received and 1320.1 hectares have been registered; in K1 179 applications have been received and 239.6 hectares of land has been registered; two applications have been received for J zone for which 3.7 hectares have been registered. No applications have been received for the P1 zone for which no land has been registered, according to the data shared.

Kishore said that the "policy and its regulations were notified on 11.10.2018 and 24.10.2018 respectively," according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The minister shared data on the current status of registration in connection with the policy, the statement said.

As per the prescribed eligibility criteria, a minimum of 70 percent contiguous pooled land of the developable area within the sector, free of encumbrances, is required to make the sector eligible for development, Kishore added.

DDA has informed that no land acquisition process has been initiated so far, he said in the written reply.

"DDA has informed that for greater participation, regular outreach programmes are held with landowners and stakeholders to make them aware of the policy and its benefits. There is no proposal to amend either the land policy or its regulations," he said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #DDA #Land pooling #Real Estate
first published: Dec 2, 2021 10:27 pm

