6,900 luxury homes sold across 7 cities in January-June period, marking 130% YoY jump

As many as 6,900 luxury housing units were sold across the country in the first half of the calendar year, registering a 130 percent Y-o-Y increase, a new report by CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd said on July 27.

Going forward, the premium and luxury segments are expected to perform well on launches, and the volatility in mortgage rates in this segment is anticipated to be limited.

The seven cities are Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and Pune.

Among the leading cities in absolute terms, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad emerged as prominent markets, together accounting for nearly 90 percent of total luxury housing sales across the top seven cities. Hyderabad recorded the highest increase in sales in percentage terms on a Y-o-Y basis, with nearly 14-fold growth and total sales of 1,400 units.

This was followed by a nearly six-fold increase in sales in Pune and an over three-fold jump in Delhi-NCR on a Y-o-Y basis. In terms of the quantum of sales of luxury residential units, Delhi-NCR topped with sales of 2,900 units, marking a 205 percent Y-o-Y increase, followed by Mumbai, which recorded sales of 1,900-units, or 18 percent Y-o-Y growth, while sales in Kolkata stood at 200 units, marking a 100 percent Y-oY increase. Pune recorded sales of 300-units, registering a 500 percent Y-o-Y increase over the January-June period.

April-June sales

A similar trend prevailed during the April-June quarter, with the luxury housing segment across top cities registering a 121 percent Y-o-Y increase in sales. The quarter saw total sales of 3,100 luxury housing units compared to 1,400 units during the same quarter last year.

Among the cities, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad emerged as prominent markets during the quarter. While luxury sales in Hyderabad increased 20 times, they jumped three-fold in Delhi-NCR.

The surge in demand for luxury housing was primarily driven by a growing preference for enhanced amenities and more spacious living areas. Moreover, it is the aspirational class that has been on an upward trend and driving luxury sales. Besides, the rise in NRI investments in the Indian real estate market has significantly contributed to the heightened demand for luxury properties.

Total unit sales in H1

Overall, during the January to June period, a total of 154,000 residential units were sold, and over 151,000 new units were launched across categories. During the January-June period, sales increased by about 3 percent from the same period a year ago, whereas launches recorded 9 percent growth on a Y-o-Y basis, highlighting the increase in new residential properties compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru emerged as the leading cities in terms of sales, accounting for 61 percent of the total sales during the first half.

“We are witnessing impressive growth and resilience of the luxury housing segment, as evident from the data showing a remarkable 130 percent increase in sales. This surge signifies the strong demand and positive momentum in the luxury housing market,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO – India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE. “Looking ahead, we anticipate a stronger second half of 2023 in the residential market, supported by factors such as a healthy supply pipeline, the approaching festive season, and stabilising mortgage rates.”