 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

60-65% employees expected to be back to work in 2023 pushing demand for office space: Knight Frank India

Vandana Ramnani
Jan 10, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

Gross office leasing stood at 51.6 mn sq ft of space in 2022, a rise of 36% YoY. India-facing businesses are expected to take up more commercial space in 2023 vis-à-vis global businesses, says the real estate consultancy firm’s ‘India Real Estate: 2022’ report.

(Representational image)

The office sector in India saw a strong recovery in demand in 2022, despite being marred by some uncertainty arising out of the global economic disruptions. The sector recorded gross office leasing of 51.6 million square feet (mn sq ft) of space in 2022, a rise of 36 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Going forward, demand for commercial space could continue to grow, as 60-65 percent of all employees are estimated to return to office during the year. This is thanks to an increasing number of companies pursuing a return-to-office policy.

“The big trend that we are likely to see in 2023 is normalisation. We will see normalisation of return to offices as well. We will see higher percentage of employees returning to work (office) and that may be as 60-65 percent of the pre-pandemic levels,” Viral Desai, Senior Executive Director, Knight Frank India, told reporters at the launch of Knight Frank India’s 18th edition of its flagship half-yearly report –  India Real Estate: 2022 – which presents an analysis of the residential and office market performance across eight major cities for the July-December 2022 (H2 2022) period.

He also said that India-facing businesses are likely to take up more commercial space in 2023 rather than global businesses.

“The increase in the numbers of those returning to office is pretty much going to be across all sectors. In most cities, barring a few IT and ITeS offices, employees of BFSI, pharma, and manufacturing all have returned to work. Some IT firms are still operating in the hybrid model.

Slowly, they too will move to the work-from-office mode. Having said that, we continue to keep a watch on the spread of COVID-19 and hope it stays under control,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.