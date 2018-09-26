App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

6.28 lakh more houses sanctioned under PMAY; total approvals touch 60 lakh

The government has decided to release Rs 486 crore for Kerala under PMAY(U) following floods in the southern state.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

​As many as 6.28 lakh houses have been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Urban out of which Uttar Pradesh has been sanctioned around 2.34 lakh houses and Andhra Pradesh around 1.40 lakh. This takes the cumulative approvals of homes under the ambitious scheme to over 60 lakh, the Housing and Urban Ministry said.

Considering the extraordinary situation due to heavy floods in Kerala, the ministry has decided to release Rs 486 crore as the first and second instalment together by relaxing norms on sanctioned projects under PMAY(U).

The ministry has asked the Kerala government to submit project proposals as soon as possible for construction of homes under PMAY(U). These will include those affected by the floods and are eligible under PMAY(U), ministry sources said.

The approvals were issued in the 38th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee, where a total of 11 states came up with fresh project proposals.

​​According to the ministry, 74,631 houses have been sanctioned in Madhya Pradesh, 50,017 houses in Bihar, 30,371 houses in Chhattisgarh and 29,185 houses in Gujarat.  For Maharashtra, 22,265 houses have been sanctioned, while 20,794 homes have been sanctioned for Tamil Nadu. Odisha, Tripura and Manipur have been at 13,421, 9,778 and 2,588 homes, respectively.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 09:14 pm

tags #Housing #Kerala #PMAY #Real Estate

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.