6.28 lakh more houses sanctioned under PMAY; total approvals touch 60 lakh

​As many as 6.28 lakh houses have been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Urban out of which Uttar Pradesh has been sanctioned around 2.34 lakh houses and Andhra Pradesh around 1.40 lakh. This takes the cumulative approvals of homes under the ambitious scheme to over 60 lakh, the Housing and Urban Ministry said.

Considering the extraordinary situation due to heavy floods in Kerala, the ministry has decided to release Rs 486 crore as the first and second instalment together by relaxing norms on sanctioned projects under PMAY(U).

The ministry has asked the Kerala government to submit project proposals as soon as possible for construction of homes under PMAY(U). These will include those affected by the floods and are eligible under PMAY(U), ministry sources said.

The approvals were issued in the 38th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee, where a total of 11 states came up with fresh project proposals.

​​According to the ministry, 74,631 houses have been sanctioned in Madhya Pradesh, 50,017 houses in Bihar, 30,371 houses in Chhattisgarh and 29,185 houses in Gujarat. For Maharashtra, 22,265 houses have been sanctioned, while 20,794 homes have been sanctioned for Tamil Nadu. Odisha, Tripura and Manipur have been at 13,421, 9,778 and 2,588 homes, respectively.