59 land deals for 2,018 acres closed across the country so far: Anarock report

As many as 59 deals for over 2,018 acres have been closed across the country between January to August 18, 2023. At 17, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) leads in the number of deals, while Ahmedabad tops the charts in terms of area — 740 acres, according to a report by Anarock, a real estate consulting firm.

“Latest Anarock research indicates that as many as 59 deals for over 2,018 acres have been closed across the country between January to August 2023. In the corresponding period last year, about 50 deals for over 1,438 acres were closed across various cities,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock group.

He, however, added that very few of these deals were for large land parcels. The three largest land parcels, totalling about 740 acres, were in Ahmedabad, followed by Ludhiana and Bengaluru, each of which had one land deal for over 300 acres. Though MMR landed the highest number of deals, the total area transacted was just 95 acres. In terms of the number of deals, residential real estate saw the maximum demand, Puri said.

Approximately 38 deals totalling over 283 acres are for proposed residential development across the top seven cities, while five deals comprising an area of over 1,136 acres are for township projects in Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Ludhiana.

Four deals for about 62 acres are for mixed-use developments in Noida, Gurugram, Pune, and Bengaluru. Hyderabad saw two deals totalling over 18 acres, accounting for just one percent of the total land transacted between January and August 2023.

The report showed that 13 deals comprising 89.82 acres, accounting for 4 percent of the land transacted, were sealed in NCR. This includes nine deals for a total of 61.6 acres in Gurugram, three in Noida for over 19 acres, and one in Delhi for around nine acres. The proposed developments include residential, retail, mixed-use, commercial, and plotted developments, the report said. Three land deals totalling about 16.5 acres are for commercial development in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

Bengaluru saw eight separate deals for over 401 acres, accounting for 20 percent of the total land transacted, for manufacturing, residential, and mixed-use. The city’s 300-acre deal has been earmarked for manufacturing.

Chennai saw five deals for approximately 178 acres, earmarked for plotted and residential development, an IT park, and a township.