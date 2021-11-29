52.55 lakh homes delivered under PMAY-U: Govt

Under the PMAY-U, around 9.71 lakh houses have been completed and delivered to beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh, 6.22 lakh in Gujarat, 5.26 lakh in Maharashtra and 4.77 lakh in Andhra Pradesh (Representative image).

As many as 114.06 lakh houses have been sanctioned, 89.36 lakh grounded (or foundation stone laid) and 52.55 lakh completed or delivered under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), the government told the Rajya Sabha on November 29. Almost 3,131 Smart City projects worth Rs 53,175 crore have been completed under the Smart Cities Mission, it added.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, under the PMAY-U, around 9.71 lakh houses have been completed and delivered to beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh, 6.22 lakh in Gujarat, 5.26 lakh in Maharashtra and 4.77 lakh in Andhra Pradesh.

States/UTs have been advised to complete all the sanctioned projects/ houses within the stipulated timeline, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said in a written reply to a question.

"Under PMAY-U, participating states/Union Territories (UTs) have undertaken a demand survey and assessed a demand of 112.24 lakh houses in urban areas. Against this, a total of 114.06 lakh houses have been sanctioned so far. Of the sanctioned houses, 89.36 lakh houses have been grounded for construction," the minister said in a written reply.

The Centre had launched the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) on June 25, 2015 for development of 100 cities as 'Smart Cities'.

"The cities were selected through four rounds of competition from January 2016 to June 2018. As on November 12, 2021, these Smart Cities have tendered out 6,452 projects worth Rs 1,84,998 crore; out of which work orders have been issued in 5,809 projects worth Rs 1,56,571 crore and 3,131 of those projects worth Rs 53,175 crore have been completed," he said.