5.02 lakh housing units worth Rs 4.07 lakh crore delayed across top-7 cities

There are a total of 5.02 lakh units that are presently stuck or delayed as of end of 2020 across top seven cities and their total value is over Rs 4.07 lakh crore, a new analysis has said.

Data shared by Anarock has said that NCR and MMR together hold a 74 percent 'majority share' of currently stuck/delayed units, while the southern metros of Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad account for a mere 8 percent. Pune has an approximately 16 percent share, while Kolkata accounts for a minuscule 2 percent overall share of stuck or delayed projects, it said.

It said that as on 2019-end, 1,322 projects comprising around 5.76 lakh units (launched in 2013 or before) were stuck in various stages of (non) completion in top seven cities. By 2020-end, this reduced to 1,132 projects comprising around 5.02 lakh units.

For some months, COVID-19 brought construction activity to its knees in 2020, followed by restricted on-site activity. Despite this, as many as 190 stuck/delayed housing projects accounting for over around 73,560 units were completed in 2020, reveals a recent ANAROCK study.

As of 2020-end, altogether 1,132 projects accounting for approximately 5.02 lakh units (launched in 2013 or before) are stuck in various stages of (non) completion in the top seven cities. Towards 2019-end, there were as many as 1,322 stuck projects comprising approximately 5.76 lakh units.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The total value of the current stuck or delayed housing stock exceeds Rs 4.07 lakh crore.

MMR saw maximum completions of 84 stuck projects comprising around 29,750 units in 2020, and now has around 1.80 lakh stuck or delayed units worth over Rs 2,02,145 crore, it said.

“Project delays have been the bane of the Indian real estate sector over the last decade. Even the implementation of RERA had only a little impact on this. Among other factors, the liquidity crunch threw up roadblocks for developers, which is why the government intervened with the creation of the Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) in late 2019 with a corpus of Rs 25,000 crore. This last-mile capitalization mechanism couched in the SWAMIH fund has proved to be effective in getting stuck projects going again," Anuj Puri, chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants.

"The government and RBI’s liquidity-generation initiatives in 2020 also helped. 190 projects with over 73,560 units which can finally be handed over to their purchasers or marketed as ready-to-move options getting completed in the year is especially remarkable considering the backdrop of the unique COVID-19 impact on construction activity," he said.

The total number of units delayed in Bengaluru as of 2020 end was 29,850 and their worth was Rs 22, 276 crore. Chennai had 5,940 units worth Rs 3,886 crore and Hyderabad had 6,520 units that were delayed. Their worth was Rs 4305 crore. In Kolkata 9,180 units were delayed and their total value was Rs 5,436 crore.

In MMR, 1.80 lakh units worth Rs 2.02 lakh crore were delayed; In NCR 1.90 lakh units worth Rs 1.19 lakh crore were delayed.

MMR saw the maximum completion of 84 stuck projects comprising around 29,750 units in 2020. Currently, the region has 500 stuck or delayed projects comprising around 1.80 lakh units worth over Rs 2,02,145 crore. Towards 2019-end, MMR had approximately 584 stuck or delayed projects with 2.10 lakh units worth Rs 2,34,654 crore.

In NCR, which had occupied the second spot after MMR in 2019, now has the maximum stuck housing stock among all cities with around 1.90 lakh units worth approximately Rs 1,19,290 crore. Towards 2019-end, the region had 2 lakh stuck or delayed units worth approximately Rs 1,26,040 crore.