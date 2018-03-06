App
468 acres of government land of merged printing presses to be redeveloped for affordable housing: Hardeep Puri

Standing Finance Committee, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs approves proposal to redevelop and modernise GIP, Minto Road.

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1

Vandana Ramnani

Moneycontrol

Around 468 acres of land belonging to the merged Government of India printing presses will be redeveloped for construction of affordable housing, government offices and buildings, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

The Cabinet in its meeting held in September last year had approved rationalisation/merger and modernisation of 17 Government of India Presses (GIPs)/Government of India text book presses/units into five Government of India Presses (GIPs) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Minto Road and Mayapuri, New Delhi; Nashik, Maharashtra and Temple Street, Kolkata, West Bengal.

Land measuring 468.08 acres of other merged presses will be given to Land & Development Office, ministry of housing and urban affairs for more productive purposes such as construction of affordable housing, government offices and buildings, Puri said and added that similar efforts were made in 2006, but did not materialise.

“We have now finally managed to get it done,” he said.

A proposal for redevelopment and modernisation of GIP, Minto Road at an estimated cost of Rs 338.56 crore has also been approved by the Standing Finance Committee (SFC), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. CPWD floated a tender for the project in January this year.

tags #government land #Housing and Urban Development #Real Estate

