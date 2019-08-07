4,452 ha of land registered through online portal for land pooling: DDA

Over 4,200 applications for nearly 4,452 ha of land have been received by DDA through its registration portal for its land pooling policy, officials said on August 6.

The Delhi Development Authority had launched the online portal in February to ease application and verification processes for stakeholders of the land pooling policy.

The policy, notified by DDA in September last year, is aimed at allowing the city to get 17 lakh housing units capable of accommodating 76 lakh people.

It covers urbanizable areas of urban extensions at 95 villages in the national capital.

"As on August 5, a total 4,281 number of applications amounting to nearly 4,452 hectares of land has been registered under the portal," a senior official said.

The land poling policy is based on public private partnership towards pro-actively increasing economic opportunities and housing supply in a time-bound manner and harnessing private potential through pooling of land parcels.