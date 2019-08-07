App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

4,452 ha of land registered through online portal for land pooling: DDA

The Delhi Development Authority had launched the online portal in February to ease application and verification processes for stakeholders of the land pooling policy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Over 4,200 applications for nearly 4,452 ha of land have been received by DDA through its registration portal for its land pooling policy, officials said on August 6.

The Delhi Development Authority had launched the online portal in February to ease application and verification processes for stakeholders of the land pooling policy.

The policy, notified by DDA in September last year, is aimed at allowing the city to get 17 lakh housing units capable of accommodating 76 lakh people.

Close

It covers urbanizable areas of urban extensions at 95 villages in the national capital.

related news

"As on August 5, a total 4,281 number of applications amounting to nearly 4,452 hectares of land has been registered under the portal," a senior official said.

The land poling policy is based on public private partnership towards pro-actively increasing economic opportunities and housing supply in a time-bound manner and harnessing private potential through pooling of land parcels.

Under the policy, agencies will develop infrastructure like roads, schools, hospitals, community centres and stadia on the pooled land and return a portion of the plot to farmers who can later execute housing projects with the help of private builders.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 10:30 am

tags #DDA #India #Real Estate

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.