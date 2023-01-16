 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
43% developers expect real estate demand to remain stable in 2023; 60% expect prices to increase

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Developers too are focusing on launching projects that are aligned as per the needs of the homebuyers and are considering completing pending projects and bring in demand-led supply

As many as  43 percent real estate developers expect housing demand would remain stable in 2023 and almost 60 percent say that prices are likely to increase this year on account of rise in inputs costs, said a joint report by Colliers-CREDAI-Liases Foras.

The Real Estate Developers’ Sentiment Survey 2023 observed that "an overwhelming 58 percent of the developers feel that housing prices are likely to rise in 2023 amidst volatile input costs, economic uncertainties and sustained inflation rates.”

Raw material costs have surged significantly in the last two years due to global supply chain disruption, which has led to inflationary pressures. About 43 percent developers saw a 10-20 percent rise in project costs in 2022 compared to 2021 amidst rising input costs.

As many as 341 real estate developers from various parts of the country participated in the joint survey conducted during the last two months.

This is in line with Colliers’ construction cost Update: November 2022, which states that the cost of key construction materials has jumped about 32 percent in a span of three years. This has led to increased costs of construction for the developers.

“The previous year provided the much-needed impetus and led to record-breaking sales in the last decade. Hence, more than 70 percent of developers believe the demand for home ownership will either increase by 25 percent or remain stable in 2023. With such sentiment, most of the developers in the community (87%) are looking to expand their offerings and the year is likely to see a surge in new launches equal to the current supply under construction,” said Harsh Vardhan Patodia, president of CREDAI National.