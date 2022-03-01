41% women homebuyers opt for 3BHK, 26% buy for investment post COVID-19: Survey

Real estate is now the preferred investment asset class for 64% of women respondents with almost 41% opting for 3BHK and 26% buying purely for investment, Anarock Consumer Sentiment Survey showed.

As many as 36% women home seekers voted for 2BHKs and at least 11% were scouting for 4BHK homes or larger. The number of women homebuyers stood at 62% in the last study (H2 2020) and 57% in the pre-Covid survey (H2 2019).

"While traditionally, women have always been an integral part Indian families' home buying process, the trend of women as independent buyers and investors with distinct choices is a more recent phenomenon. Women’s affinity to housing purchase has increased markedly since the pandemic – from 57% votes in pre-COVID-19 survey to nearly 64% in the current edition. Now, we see that the pandemic has also influenced their property preferences,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

There has also been an increase in women looking at real estate from an investment perspective. Of total women respondents looking to buy homes, approximately 26% declared investment their primary motivator, while 74% had an end-user perspective.

Contrastingly, a year ago, the same survey showed an end-use vs. investment ratio of 82:18. Their strengthening investment sentiment is a clear indicator of women's increasing financial independence.”

The survey indicates that over 38% of participating women home seekers prefer the city peripheries, while 30% will buy homes within the city limits. Only 11% are eyeing the city centres.

In budget categories, at least 67% of women home seekers will buy properties in the mid and premium segments (properties priced Rs 45 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore.) Of this, approximately 34% are focusing on a budget range between Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, followed by 33% preferring homes within the Rs 45 lakh to Rs 90 lakh budget bracket.

In the same survey last year, affordable and mid-segment homes priced within Rs 90 lakh were the top pick of participating women home seekers, with nearly 66% voting for this budget range.

Moreover, there is a marginal rise of 2% in demand for ultra-luxury property priced less than Rs 2.5 crore – from 5% in the H2 2020 survey to 7% in the current H2 2021 edition.

A very significant 79% of women respondents prefer either ready-to-move homes or properties to be completed within the next six months. Over 10% of women respondents are looking to buy properties in newly launched projects, while another 11% will purchase homes in projects scheduled for completion in more than one year.