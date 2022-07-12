41 cities register increase in housing prices: NHB index

As many as 41 cities registered an increase in housing prices while five registered a decline on an annual basis, as per the National Housing Bank’s (NHB) price index RESIDEX.

All of the eight major metros, Ahmedabad (13.8 percent), Bengaluru (2.5 percent), Chennai (7.7 percent), Delhi (3.2 percent), Hyderabad (11.0 percent), Kolkata (2.6 percent), Mumbai (1.9 percent) and Pune (0.9 percent) recorded increase in the index on an annual basis.

On a sequential (Q-o-Q) basis, the 50-city index registered an expansion of 2.6 percent in January -March 2022 as against 1.7 percent in the previous quarter.

The index showed an increasing trend on a Q-o-Q basis since June 2021 suggesting a revival of the housing market after the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

While Chandigarh, Howrah, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai and Panvel recorded a sequential decline in the Housing Price Index (HPI) at the assessment price during the quarter with Howrah recording the maximum decline of 1.8 percent, the index recorded an increase in 39 cities with Coimbatore recording the highest sequential improvement of 6.8 percent.

The HPI tracks the movement in prices of residential properties in select 50 cities on a quarterly basis with FY2017-18 as the base year.

The 50-city HPI based on valuation prices of properties collected from Primary Lending Institutions (HPI@ Assessment Prices) recorded an annual increase (Y-o-Y) of 5.3 percent in QE March 2022 as compared with 2.7 percent a year ago.

The annual change in HPI at the rate of Assessment Price varied widely across the cities – ranging from an increase of 13.8 percent (Ahmedabad and Bhubaneshwar) to a decline of 5.9 percent (Navi Mumbai).

The market price for under-construction properties computed using the quoted prices for under-construction and ready-to-move unsold properties, also recorded an annual increase (Y-o-Y) of 4.8 percent in QE March 2022 as against 1.0 percent a year ago, it said.

The variation in HPI at the rate of market price ranged from an increase of 23.9 percent (Bhubaneshwar) to a contraction of 10.8 percent (Indore). On a sequential (Q-o-Q) basis, the 50- city index witnessed a change of 1.9 percent during the quarter compared to 0.9 percent in the previous quarter, suggesting an uptick in the asking prices for properties which is likely to continue due to the rise in demand because of preference of owning a house among millennials and rising cost of construction.

While nine cities recorded a sequential (Q-o-Q) decline in index with Indore recording the maximum (3.6 percent), the index registered an increase in 36 cities with Bhubaneshwar leading the chart with a sequential upward movement of 8 percent, it said.