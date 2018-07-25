App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

40% of India's population likely to reside in cities by 2030: Hardeep Singh Puri

The minister was addressing 'National Traders Conclave' organised by Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT) here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Come 2030, around 40 per cent of India's population is likely to reside in cities, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said today. He said the pace at which the country is urbanising, and the demographic shifts taking place in the country, could not be predicted by even the "most visionary planner".

The minister was addressing 'National Traders Conclave' organised by Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT) here.

"Estimates suggest, come 2030, 40 per cent of India's population, or 600 million Indian citizens will reside in cities," the minister said.

Talking about the country's economy, the Union minister said it is projected that by 2025, India's economy will breach the USD 5 trillion mark.

"And by the time we complete the post-2030 development agenda, India will rank as the third largest economy, with a GDP of over USD 10 trillion," he said.

He said the trading community has reassured policy makers that they are against encroachment of public land, and are willing to cooperate with the central government in cracking down on all illegal activities.

On sealing drive undertaken in Delhi by civic authorities, he informed that even as the government has amended the Delhi Master Plan-2021 to respond to the growing demand for urbanisation activities, which go against the rule of law, are being struck down.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 09:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #Real Estate

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.