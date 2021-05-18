4.22 lakh homes in top seven cities to be completed in 2021 may face delay

As many as 4.22 lakh housing units are scheduled to be completed by 2021-end across the top seven cities. Of this, NCR would see the maximum completions with a nearly 28 percent share, followed by MMR with 26 percent and Pune with approximately 18 percent, ANAROCK data has revealed.

There could be some delay due to restrictions and disruptions in the supply chain amid the second COVID-19 wave, the analysis said.

Notably, 72 percent of the total homes to be delivered by 2021-end are already sold out (just 28 percent remain unsold). If the fallout of the second COVID-19 wave does not impact construction activity again, the top 7 cities will have approximately 1.18 lakh homes available for purchase by year-end.

Once-bitten-twice-shy homebuyers' preference continues to be skewed towards ready-to-move homes which mitigate construction risks and project delays.

In terms of budget categories - of over 4.22 lakh homes to be delivered by 2021-end, 40 percent (approximately 1.69 lakh units if completed) are in the affordable segment priced less than Rs 40 lakh, and 35 percent (approximately 1.48 lakh units if completed) are in the mid-segment priced between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 80 lakh.

"The tally of 4.22 lakh homes scheduled for delivery across the top 7 cities by 2021-end must be viewed in context with the severe second wave of COVID-19 infections. All the top cities have been affected, and it is likely that a part of these project deliveries will be pushed to 2022. That said, many will see completion one way or the other," said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants.

"Amid the localised lockdowns and restrictions in most states, construction activities are permitted - albeit mandating COVID-19-specific protocols like adequate social distancing and sanitising measures among in-situ construction workers,” he said.

Also, most developers underwent a steep learning curve since Lockdown 1.0. Since ready homes are in such high demand, many players with projects due to reach completion in 2021 will consider this as a do-or-die deadline.

"As far as housing sales is concerned, we are seeing a temporary slowdown due to the rampant spread of the coronavirus," says Puri. "The market will quickly regain an even keel once the vaccination drive picks up pace and the health infrastructure crunch abates."

According to the analysis, NCR has 1,16,730 units scheduled for completion in 2021. Of this, at least 43 percent are in the affordable segment, 39 percent in the mid-segment, and 13 percent in premium segment priced within Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore. Just 5 percent is within the luxury segment (less than Rs 1.5 crore).

In MMR, 1,0,9940 units are scheduled for completion during the year, of which 40 percent is in the affordable segment, 24 percent in the mid-segment, 18 percent in premium, and 17 percent in the luxury category.

Pune has 74,020 units scheduled for completion anytime during 2021. Of this supply, at least 59 percent is in the affordable segment, 30 percent in the mid-segment, 9 percent in premium, and just 2 per cent in the luxury segment.

In Bengaluru, 56,650 units are scheduled for completion in 2021 of which just 11 percent is in affordable segment, 56 percent is in the mid-segment, 23 percent in the premium category and 9 percent in the luxury category.

Kolkata has 27,470 units scheduled for completion in 2021. Of this, at least 65 percent is in the affordable segment, 26 percent in the mid-segment, 5 percent in premium, and just 3 percent in the luxury segment, the analysis said.

In Chennai, 21,830 units are scheduled for completion during the year. Of this, 34 percent is in the affordable segment, 47 percent in the mid-segment, 14 percent in the premium category, and just 5 percent in the luxury category.

Hyderabad has 15,860 units scheduled for completion during 2021. Of this, just 6 percent is in the affordable segment, 37 percent in the mid-segment and 43 percent in the premium segment. At least 14 percent is in the luxury segment, the analysis said.