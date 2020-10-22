172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|real-estate|315work-avenue-leases-12650-sqft-office-space-in-bengaluru-to-tata-technologies-5999211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

315Work Avenue leases 12,650 sqft office space in Bengaluru to Tata Technologies

The co-working firm plans to beef up its total portfolio to 1 million sq ft by next year with a focus on south and west India

Moneycontrol News

 Co-working space provider 315Work Avenue has leased 12,650 sq ft of office space to Tata Technologies, a global engineering and product development digital services company.

The office space at its Outer Ring Road office in Bengaluru will house Tata Technologies’ design studio, lab stations, meeting and conference rooms, as well as a wellness centre. It will also leverage its expertise in electric and embedded systems.

“The entire space was custom crafted as per the requirement of the client within two months despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Manas Mehrotra, Founder, 315Work Avenue.

315Work Avenue currently manages about 12,000 seats spread over 6 lakh sq ft office space in multiple prime locations in Bengaluru. It plans to beef up its total portfolio to 1 million sq ft by next year with a focus on south and west India, while further strengthening its presence in Bengaluru.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News

“We believe that the need for flexible space will only rise in the current scenario, as corporates will look to cut capex on setting up own offices. It will also help them remain agile and retain flexibility to adjust operations based on the market conditions. Bengaluru will continue to play an integral role in our overall growth journey. We are also open to acquire smaller players in strategic pockets in tier one cities for further expansion,” he said.

According to a recent report, Bengaluru continues to be the market leader with gross office space absorption of 0.50 million square meters in the first half of 2020 too. It remains not only a top occupier location (notably for technology companies), but also Asia Pacific's second-largest Grade A office market by stock after Tokyo. Bengaluru led in absorbing about 15 mn sqft of office space in 2019, an increase of 6 percent from 2018.
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 04:31 pm

tags #315Work Avenue #Bengaluru #co-working #Tata Technologies

