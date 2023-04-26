308 real estate projects in Maharashtra undergoing insolvency proceedings, 233 in MMR: MahaRERA data shows

A total of 308 real estate projects are undergoing insolvency proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Maharashtra, of which 233 projects are in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), according to a list compiled by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA).

MahaRERA, in a statement on April 26, said that it has started taking steps for micro control of all the projects, and as part of the same, it sourced the list of such projects under insolvency from the website of NCLT.

As per the information on the NCLT website collated by MahaRERA, various banks, financial institutions, and other credit providers have initiated insolvency proceedings against 308 real estate projects in Maharashtra.

