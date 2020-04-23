3-Point Analysis | Should you invest in a property now?

A report by Magicbricks PropIndex said that consumer searches had witnessed a 5.3 percent growth during the first quarter of 2020 and that there was strong demand for small size and ready-to-move-in units. Real estate experts say that this may be because there are some good deals available in the market and the scope for negotiations is high.

Most buyers in the market are those who had been sitting on the fence before the pandemic stuck which means that these people may have done their due diligence but had all along been waiting for prices to fall further.

In this video, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra tells you what are the things you should keep in mind while taking the big decision.