3 Point Analysis | How has COVID-19 impacted property prices?

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the already struggling real estate industry hard. On one hand, the industry is struggling to finish ongoing projects and on the other, it is saddled with huge unsold inventory.

In this edition, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out how COVID-19 has impacted property prices and rentals in cities.