App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | How has COVID-19 impacted property prices?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out how COVID-19 has impacted property prices and rentals in cities

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the already struggling real estate industry hard. On one hand, the industry is struggling to finish ongoing projects and on the other, it is saddled with huge unsold inventory.

In this edition, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out how COVID-19 has impacted property prices and rentals in cities.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 08:16 pm

tags #coronavirus #Real Estate #video

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue a crime against humanity: India's Ambassador to the US

Desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue a crime against humanity: India's Ambassador to the US

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 30 lakh in Uttar Pradesh benefited from India Post’s doorstep delivery of cash service

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 30 lakh in Uttar Pradesh benefited from India Post’s doorstep delivery of cash service

Maruti cuts production by 98% in May amid coronavirus pandemic

Maruti cuts production by 98% in May amid coronavirus pandemic

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.