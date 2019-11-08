3-Point Analysis | Booster plan for real estate, where should you invest?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis to understand all about the alternative investment fund and lists out the various stocks that could do well.
Real estate sector is set to get a big boost after the government's recent announcement to create a Rs 25000 crore "professionally managed" fund for the sector. The revival plan is launched to benefit stalled housing projects in the country.
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis to understand all about the alternative investment fund and its impact on different sectors. She also lists out the various realty stocks that could do well.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 07:21 pm