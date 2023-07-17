2BHKs are passe, it’s 5B2HK for that bungalow-wala feels

Bungalow pic. Image by Pixabay.com

Indian developers have been defying gravity and pushing upwards in an attempt to create their version of heaven on earth by taking you as far as possible from the potholes and the poor (same difference, the latter being human versions of the former). From my window on the 19th floor, I see monsoon clouds enveloping the upper reaches of Lodha World, a building that’s the tallest geological feature in my part of the equator. But there’s a change on the ground, literally.

Back in the day, people bought land and built themselves spacious low-rise houses, known in north India as kothis. But with land prices kissing the sky thanks to large-scale development, people moved into poky apartments.

Also Read: Is the Pune real estate market going the Mumbai way?

But today, in an attempt to give people a feel of the expansive kothi living they were once used to, real estate developers in cities like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Meerut, Mysuru, etc., are constructing virtual bungalows in the skies. They have begun marketing flats with nomenclatures such as 4B2HK and 5B2HK. Translated into English, that means flats with four (or five) bedrooms, two halls, and a kitchen. These are apparently proving to be a bit of a hit, which is in line with the trend of homebuyers scouting for larger apartments since Covid.

"Earlier, people used to live in cottages and bungalows, then flats became all the rage. But as property prices went up, the sizes of homes shrank. However, since Covid, people have been looking for larger homes, and they are willing to cut down on their budget for luxury cars for the same,” said Hemant Patel, President, Gujarat Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), the apex body of real estate developers.

Also Read: Properties under Rs 50 lakh: Here’s where you can buy in Delhi-NCR

Explaining why developers are selling apartments with two living rooms, Patel said, “Historically, there was a separate space available for male and female family members. This is not the case any longer, but some buyers are seeking the comfort and the convenience that brings and buying apartments with two living rooms."

"The concept of providing two living rooms in a premium apartment has caught the fancy of buyers. These are positioned as one living room and one family room. This makes them feel as if they’re residing in a bungalow," said Viral Shah, an Ahmedabad-based real estate developer and Secretary, Ahmedabad CREDAI. Shah said that even now, about 10 percent of the 55-60,000 residential properties sold in Ahmedabad each year are bungalows.

Things have changed in Meerut too, thanks largely to the upcoming Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) connector, which will ship commuters to Delhi in under an hour.

Ashok Garg, President, Real Estate Developers Association of Meerut (REDAM), said that people in tier 2 cities such as Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur have all along held the belief that it is important to own land. It is on account of this that kothis or bungalows have been preferred. However, with the RRTS corridor coming up fast, that is gradually changing.

“Land prices have shot up in areas located along the RRTS route in Meerut, Modi Nagar, etc. Now plots close to the RRTS corridor or near the Delhi-Meerut expressway, which cost about Rs 20,000 per square yard about a year back, are being sold for Rs 30,000 per square yard,” he said.

A few developers in these parts have of late have started offering 4BHK flats in high-rises.

“A similar trend was seen in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad around 20-25 years back. People gradually adopted the high-rise culture after land became unaffordable. We anticipate this in Meerut and other tier 2 cities as well,” said Rahul Chaudhary, a real estate broker active in the region.

Maharaja bungalows to gated apartments

Mysuru, a sleepy town in south India, is witnessing a similar trend, but with a royal touch. Bungalows belonging to the erstwhile royal family are now gradually being converted into residential apartments or commercial establishments.

Amar Kumar RS, one of the members of the former royal family, still owns the largest bungalow in town. Spread over three acres, the bungalow is located in the prime area of Lalitha Mahal Palace Road, and had once belonged to the East India Company. "However, today we have already converted the land for commercial use and it is up for sale," he said.

Local brokers in Mysuru said that most people in Old Mysuru once used to live in large houses or even bungalows. But the younger generation has moved out and adapted to gated apartments.

Divyesh N, Chairman, National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Mysuru Chapter, said that more than 30 percent of these old homes and bungalows, especially those belonging to the royal family, have been converted into gated apartments.

Also Read: MC Explains: How soon will Mysuru catch up with Bengaluru as a real estate hub?

" Bigger plots are being picked up by developers for constructing large gated societies," he said, and added that old properties located close to the Mysuru Palace, Lakshmipuram, and Chamundipuram are being redeveloped as luxury projects.

Land and apartment prices have jumped 30 percent in the city. The ongoing rate for plots is about Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per square feet in prime locations next to Mysuru palace. Today, a fully furnished flat in the heart of the city costs nearly as much as properties in prime locations of Bengaluru, like Koramangala or JP Nagar.

(With inputs from Mehul Thakkar in Mumbai, Souptik Datta in Bengaluru and Ashish Mishra in Delhi-NCR)