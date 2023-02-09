26 percent jump in stalled real estate projects in under a year: MahaRERA

In less than a year, the number of lapsed or stalled projects in Maharashtra have gone up by around 26 percent. Their number now stands at 5,756, up from 4,555 in March 2022, according to data provided by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA).

In 1,882 of the stalled projects, 70 percent of the work has been completed.

Against the backdrop of this spike in stalled projects, the MahaRERA has divided 624 of the 1,882 projects in four categories to try and get them back on track.

In a statement, the MahaRERA said the projects had been divided into four groups according to their current status. The first group includes projects that can be completed without compromising the rights of home buyers.

Mehul R Thakkar