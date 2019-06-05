App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

2,052 houses approved for construction under PMAY in Jammu

Under phase one of the PMAY scheme, 1,059 houses have been approved for construction in Jammu and R S Pura tehsil, as per officials.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to build 2,052 more houses in Jammu district under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY), said officials. To be implemented by 2022, the PMAY envisages providing central assistance to urban local bodies and other agencies through states and union territories for the rehabilitation of slum dwellers, using the land as a resource through private participation.

Giving details of the decision, officials said under phase one of the PMAY scheme, 1,059 houses have been approved for construction in Jammu and R S Pura tehsil.

Of these, 684 houses have been geo-tagged, while the construction of 542 has been started, out of which 127 have been built up to the roof level, said District Development Commissioner Ramesh Kumar.

Close

A total of 993 houses have been approved for construction in Arnia, Bishnah, Gho Manhasa, Khour, Jourian and Akhnoor tehsils in the next phase, he said.

Of these, 623 houses have been geo-tagged while 52 others have already been built, he said.

After reviewing the pace and progress in implementation of the programme, Kumar directed officials to complete the geo-tagging of all approved houses within 15 days and complete the construction work of 127 houses, which have been built up to roof level, by June-end.

Kumar also directed the officials to expedite the pace of work so that housing-for-all mission is completed in the state.
First Published on Jun 5, 2019 07:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Housing #India #Real Estate

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.