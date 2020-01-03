20 residents of Delhi’s unauthorised colonies conferred property ownership rights

As many as 20 residents from Delhi’s unauthorised colonies, including six women, received conveyance deeds and registration papers of their houses from Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on January 3.

The documents were handed over to 20 residents of Raja Vihar and Samaypur Badli ahead of Delhi’s assembly polls.

The documents were handed over to the residents under the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY). Till date, 57,432 residents have registered on the DDA portal to get ownership rights under the scheme.

As many as 3,500 applications have been completed so far, sources said.

"The money collected from the stamp duty and conveyance deed would be set aside for a special development fund and will be utilised for the development of social infrastructure in these colonies," Puri, minister of state (Independent/Charge), housing and urban affairs, told reporters.

Under the PM-UDAY (Prime Minister - Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana), a portal had been developed by DDA for registration of residents and filing application for conferment of rights in unauthorised colonies.

The beneficiaries would now be eligible to avail bank loans.

For facilitation of residents of unauthorised colonies, the DDA has opened as many as 50 help desks spread across Delhi.

PM-UDAY is for conferment of property rights to residents of Delhi’s 1,731 unauthorised colonies. Regularisation entails receiving approval of layout plans of the colony.

Conferment of property rights would allow residents to sell or purchase properties, avail bank loans, receive building plans approvals in case there is need to make changes to the current structure or construct a house on a vacant plot.

The conferment of ownership rights would also open the possibility of redevelopment.