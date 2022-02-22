English
    2.78 lakh homes completed in 2021; 3.85 lakh expected to be ready in 2022

    Of the top seven cities, NCR saw approximately 86,590 units getting completed and MMR completed approximately 70,490 units.

    Moneycontrol News
    Representative image.

    As many as 2.78 lakh homes were completed in 2021 and more than 3.85 lakh are expected to be completed in 2022, research data shared by Anarock revealed.

    Of the total completed homes in 2021, the maximum completions were in NCR with approximately 86,590 units - almost 84 percent more than in 2020 when approximately 47,160 units were completed.

    In MMR, approximately 70,490 units got completed in 2021, against 54,720 units in 2020. Pune saw approximately 46,090 units completed in 2021, against 40,840 units in 2020

    Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai collectively saw approximately 63,870 units completed in 2021, against 59,730 units in 2020. Kolkata saw over 11,620 units completed in 2021, against 11,920 units in 2020, the data showed.

    “Our data also indicates that 3.85 lakh units are scheduled to be completed across the top seven cities in 2022. Given that the construction activity across most cities was, and will hopefully remain, least impacted during the ongoing third wave, most completions in 2022 may be as per schedule. Certainly, developers are committed to complete previously launched projects before launching new ones,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 08:22 pm

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.