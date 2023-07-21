197 developers under MahaRERA lens for advertising without registration number, Rs 18 lakh penalty imposed

According to Section 11(2) of the RERA Act, any advertisement or prospectus published by a developer should mention the RERA registration number

Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has sent notices to 197 developers for printing advertisements without mentioning MahaRERA registration numbers of their projects. The MahaRERA on July 21 said that it has imposed a penalty of Rs 18.30 lakh on 90 out of total 197 developers and hearing for 107 developers is under process.

"After the hearing, a total fine of Rs 18.30 lakh has been imposed and the penalty in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 1.50 lakh. Out of the total imposition, Rs 11.85 lakh has been collected. Out of the total 90 developers, 52 developers are from Mumbai, 34 from Pune and four in Nagpur," the MahaRERA said in a statement.

What does the RERA Act mandate?

According to Section 11(2) of the RERA Act, any advertisement or prospectus published by a developer should mention the RERA registration number along with the website address of the authority.

Social media violation

According to MahaRERA, in the cases for which it has imposed penalties and where hearings are ongoing, the registration number was in existence but was not mentioned in the advertisements. Also, if mentioned, it was not readable. In many cases it was noted that registration numbers were not printed in advertisements on Facebook and other social media platforms.

When can developers advertise without mentioning RERA registration number?

Real estate developers in Maharashtra can advertise their projects without mentioning the RERA registration number provided their projects are completed and have received an occupation certificate (OC), an order issued by MahaRERA had said.

MahaRERA in a suo motu case hearing order in April 2023 had held that since the project is already completed and an OC has been received, the developer was not in violation of the RERA Act for having advertised the project without the RERA registration number.

MahaRERA on July 18 had said that it has issued notices to 563 real estate developers in Maharashtra warning cancellation of their registrations for non-compliance in uploading project details on the website of MahaRERA for homebuyers.

Out of the total 563 developers, Pune tops the list with 124 developers being non-compliant despite being issued notices.