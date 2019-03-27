App
Real Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

19 housing societies get notices for denying membership rights to non-Catholics

These co-operative housing societies are a part of the Citizen Housing Complex at Naigaon in neighbouring Palghar district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The sub-registrar of societies in Vasai division has served notices to 19 co-operative housing societies for allegedly not admitting non-Catholics as their members or allowing them to buy flats.

The sub-registrar served the notices after receiving a complaint that these housing societies were preventing non-Catholics from renting, purchasing flats or becoming members.

The sub-registrar has sought their replies and warned them of action under the Maharashtra Co-Operative Housing Societies Act, 1960, if the complaint is found to be true.

The 19 societies that received the notices consist of a total of 57 wings, having 912 flats and were constructed almost 15 years ago.

"I came to know from my friends that since the last 15 years, when this housing complex came up, only members of the Catholic community get entry into the society.

"People belonging to other religions or communities are not allowed to buy or rent flats in the complex," Jitu Yadav, the complainant, told PTI.

Yadav is president of the Real Estate Agents Welfare Association in the locality and had filed the complaint in the first week of February.

When contacted, an official from the sub-registrar office Tuesday confirmed receiving the compalint and they were still waiting for a reply from the housing societies.

"We would like to wait for a few more days. After that we will initiate action under the relavant sections of the Maharashtra Co-Op Housing Societies Act, 1960," the official said.

When contacted, an office-bearer of one of the housing societies denied having such a rule and claimed people from all castes and communities are welcome in the complex.

According to experts dealing with co-operative society laws, individuals cannot be barred from entering into a housing society on the basis of their caste, community, food preference or any other ground.

Advocate Vinod Sampat, president, Co-operative Societies Residents Welfare Association, said, "Nobody can be restricted from purchasing, renting or leasing a property by a society on the basis of their caste, community or food preferences."
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 09:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Real Estate

