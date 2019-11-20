App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

1,665 RERA-registered housing projects delayed by over five years: Report

The biggest beneficiary of the government’s recently announced Rs 25,000-crore AIF could be the MMR housing market as most delayed projects are networth-positive

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1
Representative image
Representative image

As many as 1,665 RERA-registered housing projects have been delayed by over five years across India and likely to be completed only after 2020. Nearly 880 projects consisting of over two lakh units are from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) alone, data available with PropTiger.com indicated.

A total of 125 projects are delayed across Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram markets, consisting of over one lakh housing units.

“Liquidity issues could be cited as the single biggest reason behind project delays in India, a phenomenon that has had an absolutely negative impact on buyer sentiment. The Rs 25,000-crore lifeline extended by the government in the form of an AIF would change much of that,” said Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Elara Technologies, a real estate technology platform that owns PropTiger.com, Housing.com and Makaan.com.

Close

“Housing projects in the MMR are more likely to meet the net-worth-positive and litigation-free conditions set under the AIF. This would mean a large part of the fund could be spent on completing projects in the Mumbai market. Because Mumbai is an expensive property market, the cost of project completion here would be comparatively lower than the ultimate price realisation. This would only help Mumbai’s case further,” he added.

related news

Real estate developers in Noida owned the city authority a whopping Rs 10,200 crore in dues in 2017.

Hyderabad and Pune follow MMR in the list, wherein as many as 276 and 241 housing projects have been delayed for over five years. In terms of units, however, Hyderabad has one of the lowest scores at 15,138 delayed homes, in the list of 10 cities. In Pune, over 47,000 housing units, delayed for more than half a decade, would reach completion post-2020, data showed.

Chennai has the lowest number of delayed projects (24) as well as units (11,679), primarily because the size of housing projects in this property market is comparatively smaller. Typically, builders launch housing projects with 50 units or less in Chennai which could be completed in a shorter time span. The chances of cost overruns in such projects are also low.

The markets covered in the analysis are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida-Greater Noida and Pune. While the budget range for housing projects in the MMR has been kept at Rs 2 crore, it is less than Rs 1.50 crore for other markets. Units of only up to 200-square-metre carpet area have been covered in the analysis.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 09:07 pm

tags #delayed projects #funding #MMR #Real Estate #RERA #stressed fund

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.