you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

14 rescued after Mumbai building collapse

The Yousuf building collapsed at 9.15 pm, an official of the fire brigade said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Fourteen people have been rescued from the debris of a three-storey building that collapsed on September 10 night near Crawford Market in south Mumbai, officials said. The Yousuf building collapsed at 9.15 pm, an official of the fire brigade said.

The Mumbai fire brigade had initially said three-four persons were feared trapped under the rubble.

It was a 'cessed' building under the jurisdiction of state housing agency MHADA, according to preliminary information.

Fire brigade and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) personnel were on the spot and a search-and-rescue operation was on, an official of civic body's Disaster Management Cell said.

related news

"As a precautionary measure, adjoining Dwarkadas building and remaining part of the Yousuf building have been evacuated," P S Rahangdale, the chief of Mumbai fire brigade, said.

First Published on Sep 11, 2019 11:38 am

tags #India #Real Estate

