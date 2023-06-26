107 real estate projects up for deregistration in Maharashtra; MahaRERA invites objections

According to MahaRERA, out of 107 projects up for deregistration, 41 are in Pune.

A total of 107 real estate projects in Maharashtra have been put up for deregistration, according to a list issued by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA).

Earlier in June, MahaRERA announced a list of 88 real estate projects for deregistration. That number has now gone up to 107, with MahaRERA receiving 19 more applications. Of these, five are from listed real estate developers Macrotech Developers Ltd, operating under the brand name Lodha Group, and Arihant Superstructures.

In February 2023, MahaRERA allowed the deregistration of projects that were unviable or were facing trouble. Only projects in which the claims of homebuyers or other concerned stakeholders have been settled can be deregistered.

According to MahaRERA, under Section 34 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, one of its functions is to register and regulate real estate projects and real estate agents. According to the regulator, there are instances of developers registering projects where they are unable to commence and complete construction, requiring the regulator to deregister them.

A MahaRERA official said, "The deadline for filing objections against 88 projects that were put up for deregistration earlier in June was June 17. However, MahaRERA has decided to extend this period by another 15 days. For the 19 new projects too, objections may be filed within 15 days."

Fresh names

According to the MahaRERA list, the 19 projects for which it has received deregistration applications include four of Lodha Group, namely Lodha Splendora - Platino D in Thane, Crown Splendora - Tower 1 in Thane, Lodha Kandivali Project - Tower 2, and Lodha Kandivali Project - Tower 4.

From Arihant Superstructures, its project, Arihant Aakarshan Phase 1, has been added to the list for deregistration.

Comments from both Macrotech Developers and Arihant Superstructures are awaited.

Where are the 107 projects located?

According to MahaRERA, out of 107 projects up for deregistration, 41 are in Pune, 16 in Raigad district, 12 in Thane district, nine in Mumbai, three each in Sindhudurg, Parbhani, and Nashik, two each in Nagpur, Sambhajinagar, and Satara, and one each in Kolhapur, Nanded, Latur, Ratnagiri, Solapur and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

When is deregistration allowed?

Lack of funds, projects not being economically viable, litigation, disputes, including family disputes, and changes in government/planning authority notifications are some of the reasons cited for the deregistration of real estate projects. In such cases, keeping these projects registered with MahaRERA will not be useful, nor will they benefit any stakeholders, MahaRERA said in its February 2023 order.

What are the conditions for deregistration?

MahaRERA has listed four conditions under which real estate projects can be taken up for deregistration. These are:

1) where a real estate project has zero buyers

2) where, in a part of a project that is sought to be deregistered, there are no allottees.

3) where the rights of allottees are settled by the promoter and documents to that effect are submitted for verification

4) when deregistration of part of a real estate project affects the rights of the remaining allottees in the rest of the project, and two-thirds of the allottees provide their consent for deregistration.