Real estate sentiment score dips to 57 in Q1 CY23 on global slowdown fears: Report

The sentiment score for the real estate sector has dropped from 59 in Q4 CY22 to 57 in Q1 CY23 due to the risk of a future global downturn, according to the 36th edition of the Knight Frank-NAREDCO Real Estate Sentiment Index Q123-24 (January-March) report. CY stands for calendar year.

However, the report adds that stakeholders are confident about the Indian real estate sector's performance over the next six months in both the office and residential segments.

The sentiment index is based on a survey of supply-side stakeholders like developers, investors, and financial institutions. A score above 50 indicates optimism, while a score below that indicates pessimism. A score of 50 means the sentiment is neutral.

According to the report, the future sentiment score has increased from 58 in Q4 CY22 to 61 in Q1 CY23, due to the resilience of India's macroeconomic indicators and rising domestic consumer confidence.

“Inflation has softened in many major economies, including India, in March 2023. Coupled with strong macroeconomic statistics, India remains largely resilient to global challenges, while consumer confidence remains high. This is reflected in the current sentiment index score, which continues to be in the optimistic zone for seven consecutive quarters," Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said.

'Confidence booster'

However, the report mentioned that housing affordability continues to remain a concern due to interest rate hikes in recent times.

"In the last four quarters, the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) has raised the lending rate by 250 basis points (bps) after a long period of stable rates, despite which, demand for real estate, especially residential real estate, has strengthened in the country, boosting the confidence of the stakeholders and their sentiment about the future," Baijal added.

The non-developer segment’s future sentiment score has increased from 55 in Q4 CY22 to 61 in Q1 CY23. The non-developer segment includes banks, financial institutions, and private equity funds.

"Institutional investors, who remained watchful in the past periods, have shown increased confidence in the resilience of Indian businesses to bounce back. The pause in the RBI’s interest rate hike cycle has impacted them positively and strengthened their commitment to investments in India," the report said.

Rajan Bandelkar, President, NAREDCO, and Managing Director, Raunak Group, said that although the sentiment score has decreased from the previous quarter, developers still have confidence in India's real estate market due to the rise in the future sentiment score.

Future outlook

Residential sales were anticipated to increase by 48 percent of survey respondents in Q1 CY23 as opposed to 41 percent in Q4 CY22.

Stakeholder sentiment about residential launches has improved — 56 percent of those surveyed expect an increase in supply in Q1 CY23. In Q4 CY22, 50 percent of the stakeholders held a similar view.

About 61 percent of participants in the Q1 CY23 survey anticipate an increase in residential prices over the next six months. In comparison, in Q4 CY22, 47 percent of survey participants held a similar opinion, the report said.

About 45 percent of the respondents in Q1 CY23 feel leasing of offices will increase in the next six months. In contrast, 39 percent had a similar view in Q4 CY22.

Regarding office rents, 38 percent of the respondents in Q1 FY23 expect it to spike, whereas in Q4 CY22, 30 percent of the respondents thought so.

"Due to global developments, stakeholder sentiment about funding availability remained largely similar to the survey results of the previous two quarters, at 80 percent. In Q3 and Q4 CY22, 79 percent of the stakeholders had said that investment activity would increase or remain stable in the real estate sector over the next six months," the report added.