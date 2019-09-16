App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Real estate stocks hesitant after FM's housing measures

Among stocks, Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills, Unitech and Sobha are trading with 1-7 percent gain.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The BSE real estate index was trading flat in the morning session on September 16 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the press conference held on September 14, provided some relief to home buyers.

Sitharaman announced the second set of economic measures to help revive the real estate. These included incentives to home buyers, relaxation of ECB guidelines and last mile funding of Rs 10,000 crore to those projects which completed 60 percent.

Experts feel these announcements will not only support the housing sectors, but also boost several other segments including cement, infrastructure, metals and housing finance companies.

Close
Among the constituent stocks, Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills, Unitech and Sobha are trading with 1-7 percent gain, while Brigade Enterprises, Sunteck Realty, Prestige Estate, Oberoi Realty and DLF are trading marginally lower.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 09:51 am

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.