Real estate stocks hesitant after FM's housing measures

The BSE real estate index was trading flat in the morning session on September 16 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the press conference held on September 14, provided some relief to home buyers.

Sitharaman announced the second set of economic measures to help revive the real estate. These included incentives to home buyers, relaxation of ECB guidelines and last mile funding of Rs 10,000 crore to those projects which completed 60 percent.

Experts feel these announcements will not only support the housing sectors, but also boost several other segments including cement, infrastructure, metals and housing finance companies.