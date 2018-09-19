App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Real estate developers in Telangana asked to register projects

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Telangana government Tuesday asked all builders and developers who have obtained permission for real estate projects on or after January 1, 2017 to get their projects registered with the concerned authority, immediately.

"All the builders/developers who have taken permission for real estate projects on or after January 1, 2017 having about 500 sq.mts plot area or more than eightunits are requested to get their projects registered with Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS RERA) immediately through online to avoid penalties."

"The official website is rera.telangana.gov.in," an official release said. As per Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 and Telangana Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017, notified by the state government, all the real estate projects approved on or after January 1, 2017 having above 500 sq mts plot area or more than eight units have to be registered with the authority, it added.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 11:30 am

tags #Business #Companies #Real Estate #Telangana

