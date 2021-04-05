English
ReadyAssist plans to provide roadside assistance to EVs across 5,000 locations in India

EV owners, who can get assistance for services such as battery swapping and on-the-spot charging services through its mobile charge units.

PTI
April 05, 2021 / 08:24 PM IST
Representative Image

Start-up roadside assistance firm ReadyAssist on Monday said it plans to provide its service to electric vehicles (EV) across 5,000 locations in India. The company will enable an umbrella of services under one platform for the EV owners, who can get assistance for services such as battery swapping and on-the-spot charging services through its mobile charge units, ReadyAssist said in a statement.

Commenting on the company's plans, ReadyAssist Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vimal Singh said there are many challenges that need to be addressed for a successful adaptation of EV starting from getting the right product to winning customer mindshare, competency building, service and support network, charging network and roadside assistance (RSA) network among others.

"We at ReadyAssist are trying to solve the challenge in competency building, setting up a charging network and adding EV specific RSA by cross leveraging our existing network and infrastructure in addition to our regular RSA and accidental recovery support," he added.

ReadyAssist said it will also facilitate funding options to its existing mechanic's partners in order to enable them to open their own micro charging kiosks at home to support EV owners across urban and rural areas. Such micro charge stations will be connected through the company's technology platform and made available to customers through the subscription model, it added.
TAGS: #electric vehicles #ReadyAssist #roadside assistance #Vimal Singh
first published: Apr 5, 2021 08:24 pm

