App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 08:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ready to tax an additional $267 bn in Chinese imports: Trump

Such a step would significantly escalate his trade war with Beijing and would likely increase costs for a broad range of US businesses and consumers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump said Friday that he's prepared to impose tariffs on an additional $267 billion in Chinese imports.

Such a step would significantly escalate his trade war with Beijing and would likely increase costs for a broad range of US businesses and consumers.

Those potential tariffs would come on top of tariffs Trump has said he's poised to slap on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods — everything from handbags to bicycle tires. It would also be in addition to tariffs his administration has already imposed on $50 billion in Chinese imports, for which Beijing has retaliated with an equal amount of import taxes on US goods.

"I hate to say this, but behind that there is another $267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want," Trump told reporters on Air Force One. "That totally changes the equation."

related news

The trade war the president has initiated between the world's two largest economies stems from concerns that China has deployed predatory tactics — including cyber-theft — to try to supplant America's technological supremacy.

Trump also wants to reduce the United States' gaping trade imbalance with an ascendant Chinese economy. The president says he believes that narrowing the trade gap will bring jobs to the United States, even though it could spark higher inflation.

The president's comments Friday came one day after a public comment period ended on his proposed taxes of up to 25 percent on $200 billion of Chinese imports. Trump said earlier Friday that his administration could "very soon" impose those tariffs.

If the president followed through with all of his proposed tariffs, essentially every good being imported from China would be taxed. The administration has said the tariffs would force China to trade on more favourable terms with the United States.

"To a certain extent it's going to be up to China," he said.
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 08:14 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Unites States #US-China trade war #World News

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.